Lucy Dacus Officiates Marriages In Kimmel Performance, Covers Jim Croce’s “Time In A Bottle”

A few weeks ago, I took my daughter to see Lucy Dacus headline the All Things Go Festival at Maryland's Merriweather Post Pavilion. As someone who watched Dacus play a whole lot of small rooms in her earlier years, that was a trip. While touring behind her recent major label debut Forever Is A Feeling, Dacus has been indulging in a sincere stage gimmick: She's been seeking out couples who want to get married and then officiating mass weddings while singing her love song "Best Guess." Dacus did that with a big group of couples at All Things Go, and she did it again when she was the Jimmy Kimmel Live musical guest on Thursday.

Lucy Dacus' Kimmel performance pretty much went the same as her recent performances on tour. She sang "Best Guess" while all these couples slow-danced around her, and then she blessed all of their marriages as the song wound down. At All Things Go, Dacus assured the crowd that all the marriages she performs up there are completely real, with paperwork and everything. The whole thing definitely felt performative, but one can only wish the best for all these couples. You can see it below.

Today, Dacus releases her new companion-piece LP Forever Is A Feeling: The Archives, which includes stay singles and live tracks. It's also got a soft, faithful cover of Jim Croce's 1973 folk classic "Time In A Bottle." Croce wrote that song as a struggling musician in 1970, just before he rocketed to fame with "Bad, Bad Leroy Brown" a few years later. "Time In A Bottle" is all about feeling the important parts of your life slip away, and it took on extra resonance after Croce died in a 1973 plane crash. "Time In A Bottle" became a #1 hit after Croce's passing. Thankfully, the Lucy Dacus cover doesn't have all that tragic weight to it. It's just a nice song. Listen below.

Forever Is A Feeling: The Archives is out now on Geffen.