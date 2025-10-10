Skip to Content
Still Blank – “Same Sun”

4:49 PM EDT on October 10, 2025

The two members of the duo Still Blank come from Hawaii and Manchester, and they started collaborating while on opposite sides of the planet. These days, they're based in LA, and they're getting ready to release the self-titled debut album that they recorded with producers Joel Pott and Flood. We've posted their singles "Ain't Quite Right" and "Cut Slack." Today, they share a nicely blurry piece of alt-pop called "Same Sun." It sounds like something that you might've discovered in the second hour of 120 Minutes in 1996, and you can hear it below.

We don't have an exact release date or anything yet, but Still Blank's self-titled debut is apparently coming out in November on National Anthem/Capitol.

