’90s Emo Greats Mineral Bid Farewell At Best Friends Forever Festival

9:30 AM EDT on October 11, 2025

In March, Mineral announced their farewell show at the Best Friends Forever festival. The emo heroes took the stage last night in Las Vegas for a cathartic final performance.

Due to severe weather, the group's set was one of several that got pushed back. Upon the announcement of their disbandment earlier this year, vocalist Chris Simpson told Pitchfork:

Over the years the band has come into and out of our lives in phases. Lately we’ve been feeling like maybe it was done and had been adequately and organically wrapped up, but we’re delighted for the opportunity to put a more thoughtful and intentional bow on what has been one of the more passionate and meaningful endeavors of our individual and collective lives.

Mineral played a 75-minute set at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Watch footage from it below.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPqNA-PjuXK/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loadinghttps://www.instagram.com/reel/DPqSEGOjleK/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading


https://www.instagram.com/p/DGyWYCRJqOm/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

