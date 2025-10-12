Charli XCX Was Role Model’s “Sally” On SNL

Last night's episode of SNL was hosted by ex-cast royalty Amy Poehler, with ascendant pop singer Role Model as musical guest. Role Model has a tradition in his live shows where he brings out a fan or a celebrity onstage during his hit "Sally, When The Wine Runs Out"; he's previously brought out people like Olivia Rodrigo, Natalie Portman, and SNL cast member Bowen Yang. While performing the song on the show last night, Role Model welcomed out Charli XCX as his surprise "Sally."

Charli appeared wearing the same Max's Kansas City shirt that Role Model wore in the episode's promos on Thursday. (His latest studio album is called Kansas Anymore.) Like Charli, Role Model is also pivoting from music to the screen, and he'll make his acting debut in Lena Dunham's Good Sex in 2027.

Last night also marked the exact 50th anniversary of the first episode of SNL. Tina Fey appeared as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in the cold open, and as herself during Weekend Update alongside fellow former WU anchors Poehler and Seth Meyers. Michael Che said he was "very sick" before the show, but he did just fine.

As for other music-related bits of the episode, a sketch at the end featured rap versions of TV themes for Severance and The Pitt. Poehler wore Converse and heavy eyeliner for an "Emo Mom" sketch, but the music in the clip doesn't sound very emo to me. Check out episode highlights below.