Yseult Accuses K-Pop Artists R.Tee & Soyeon Of Copying Her Video “Shot For Shot”

Last year, French pop star Yseult called out copy-and-pasting wannabes on her spiky hyperpop track "Bitch You Could Never." Now, she's calling out real creative teams for doing the exact same thing with the single's music video, which was directed by Marita & Shadrinsky. In a series of tweets, Yseult noted that the visual for "DAMDADI" by K-pop artist R.Tee featuring Soyeon directly rips off her video for "Bitch You Could Never," pointing out the many frame-by-frame similarities. In response, K-Pop stans are attacking the French pop artist.

In her first post about the incidence, Yseult wrote:

« BITCH YOU COULD NEVER »

Isn’t just a title, it’s a statement ! I’ve built a world that was never meant to be protected .. a world criticized, ignored and pushed aside because being a Black alternative pop woman scares the system. And now ? I’m watching artists copy my music video shot for shot with zero credit and zero respect. And the irony ? I wrote this song about artists copying me. Well… I guess when you go global, the thieves go global too right ? Let’s be real, the K-pop industry like many others has been draining Black culture like a vampire for decades. Sampling our sound, stealing our moves, wearing our skin like a costume, profiting from our pain while erasing our names ! Stop stealing from artists and acting like there’s no weight to it. Every action has a shadow. You might steal the bloom but history knows who planted the seed ! To my fans, thank you for your words, your love and your protection on social media. It truly means so much to me. I can’t carry this fight alone and knowing you stand with me gives me strength. Now’s the time to SHOW UP and stream my new ALBUM « MENTAL » make sure « Bitch You Could Never » gets the justice it deserves ->

Yseult then posted about the absurd backlash she was getting for calling out plagiarism: "I’m disgusted by this copy paste and seeing people turn it around like i’m supposed to apologize ? You guys need to shut the fuck up and lick my pussy duh. Everyone involved needs to be held accountable, periodt!"

It seems that fans are upset that Yseult is specifically including Soyeon, who is featured on the song but not credited or involved with the video, in the accusation. Fans are upset that Yseult tagged Soyeon in social media posts when trying to draw attention to the situation.

The sad reality is that all the online harassment Yseult is getting is unwarranted and misdirects attention from the issue at hand — creative theft. The "DAMDADI" video was directed by Hong Minho (Achilles), produced by ZanyBros Lee Hakjun, Song Suho, executive produced by Lee Keunhwa, and art directed by Um Minyoung (Boyyd).

Following Yseult's posts, director Hong Minho (Achilles) released a statement on social media, admitting that he was directly inspired by Yseult and the directors she worked with. He also specified that R.Tee and Soyeon had "no involvement in choosing the creative direction or references." His full statement reads:

It is true that I was inspired by Yseult's work and her directing style. I, Hong Minho, the director from Achilles Film, have long admired Yseult and the directors she has worked with, and that admiration naturally inspired many of the visual ideas I developed during this project. However, I sincerely apologize that certain scenes were expressed in a way that directly resembled her original work, and I deeply regret any offense this may have caused her and her team. The concept and direction of the music video were fully under my responsibility, and artists Jeon Soyeon and R.Tee had no involvement in choosing the creative direction or references. Both artists focused solely on the musical direction and were not informed in advance about the creative intentions behind the visuals or the specific references used. Moving forward, I will conduct more thorough research during the creative process and ensure that I clearly show respect for the original creators and artists who inspired me.

If anything the take away is that Yseult's 2024 album MENTAL definitely got slept on, particularly "B**** You Could Never."

Check out all the posts below.

Just saw this video “DAMDADI” by R.Tee feat. Soyeon It’s a straight up copy of my music video “BITCH YOU COULD NEVER.”Director, label, artists everyone involved the least you could do is have the decency to credit your source.S/o to my two incredible directors Marita &… pic.twitter.com/pmjWEoUPm5 — Y (@yseultofficiel) October 11, 2025

https://youtube.com/watch?v=_uENIWrTxEw