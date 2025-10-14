Peaches Announces New Album No Lube So Rude: Hear “Not In Your Mouth None Of Your Business”

Pop trailblazer Peaches is back. Today, she's announced her first album in over ten years. The album, her first since 2015's Rub is slated for next year and called No Lube So Rude. Alongside the news comes the single "Not In Your Mouth None Of Your Business."

"Orders won't make us lie down and die," Peaches yells on the throbbing electro-punk anthem. "We will stop you fucking up our lives." Peaches isn't taking anymore of this bullshit. "I cannot be squashed or minimized/ You will never take away our pride," she chants over earth-shattering claps and a roaring bass. "Not In Your Mouth None Of Your Business" feels like an emergency morale booster, especially in time where trans folks are being villainized and fatally scape-goated and the military that floods city streets rapidly approaches a fascist norm. Peaches says not fucking today satan.

The electrifying protest anthem “Not In Your Mouth None Of Your Business” is an energizing rallying chant for bodily autonomy in the form of a pulsing punk dance anthem, recorded with producer The Squirt Deluxe in Berlin.

“When the world is friction, lube isn’t a luxury," Peaches said of the new music. "It’s a necessity. It’s how you turn that friction into pleasure, into power, into pride. I want people to understand that they can still have a voice no matter who they are or what the world says about them. Now more than ever, there are so many forces that just want you to give up and be quiet. If this album can help you resist that, then that’s what it’s for.”

Listen to "Not In Your Mouth None Of Your Business" and check out Peaches' tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

02/20 - Miami, FL @ ZeyZey *

02/21 - Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theater *

02/24 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre *

02/25 - Norfolk, VA @NorVa *

02/27 - Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club

02/28 - NYC, NY @ Knockdown Center *

03/01 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

03/03 - Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre *

03/04 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

03/06 - Detroit, MI @ Lincoln Factory ~

03/07 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre ~

03/08 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater ~

03/10 - Denver, CO @ Summit ~

03/11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand at The Complex ~

03/13 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

03/14 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/15 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

03/17 - Eugene, OR @ Wow Hall

03/19 - San Francisco, CA @ Midway SF

03/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

03/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

03/23 - San Diego, CA @ The Sound

03/24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Walter Studios

03/25 - Tucson, AZ @ La Rosa

03/27 - Austin, TX @ Central Machine Works

03/28 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

03/29 - New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA

* with Model/Actriz

~ with Cortisa Star

No Lube So Rude is out January 2026.