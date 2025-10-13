Sammy Hagar Teams With Belinda Carlisle, Jerry Cantrell, Joey Belladonna At His Birthday Bash

Sammy Hagar turns 78 years old today. In celebration, the former Van Halen singer threw himself a multi-night birthday bash at his Cabo Wabo resort in Cabo San Lucas, performing shows on Oct. 7, 9, and 11. One more concert is lined up for tonight.

According to setlist.fm, Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell has been appearing with Hagar at each of these birthday shows. Saturday, the Red Rocker welcomed Cantrell to the stage for a run through AIC's eternal "Man In The Box." Hagar wasn't in top fighting form when faced with that volcanic Layne Staley chorus, but the song still rules even when it sounds like someone is murdering it at karaoke night. Cantrell also played on a show-closing cover of Beastie Boys' "Fight For Your Right."

Also Saturday, Belinda Carlisle popped in to sing two of her '80s classics, the Go-Go's "We Got The Beat" and her solo hit "Heaven Is A Place On Earth." Anthrax singer Joey Belladonna was on hand too, singing Van Halen's "Best Of Both Worlds," Hagar's solo song "Heavy Metal," and "Rock Candy" by Hagar's pre-VH band Montrose.

Check out footage of "Man In The Box," "We Got The Beat," and "Heaven Is A Place On Earth" below.