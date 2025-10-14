Julianna Barwick & Mary Lattimore Announce New Album Tragic Magic: Hear “Melted Moon”

Julianna Barwick and Mary Lattimore have collaborated a bit over the years, and now the two ambient artists are teaming up for a joint album. Tragic Magic arrives early next year, and "Melted Moon" is a fluttering, surreal preview out today.

For the LP, the pair was given access to the instrument collection of the Philharmonie de Paris’ Musée de la Musique. “We were so lucky to have access to this experience. There was a lot of reverence, working with people with such warmth and enthusiasm, bringing these instruments into a modern context, literally taken off the shelves of the museum,” Lattimore says. Barwick adds, “We wanted to honor the past while making music that we feel is a true expression of ourselves.”

Tragic Magic features the previously released "Perpetual Adoration," the Roger Eno-written “Temple Of The Winds,” and the Vangelis cover “Rachel’s Song.” "Melted Moon" serves as a reaction to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. Lose yourself in its misty world below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Perpetual Adoration"

02 "The Four Sleeping Princesses"

03 "Temple Of The Winds"

04 "Haze With No Haze"

05 "Rachel's Song"

06 "Stardust"

07 "Melted Moon"

TOUR DATES:

11/07/25 - Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who?

02/14/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Sid The Cat Auditorium

02/15/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

02/17/26 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

02/18/26 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

03/12/26 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/14/26 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

03/15/26 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

03/17/26 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

03/18/26 – Montreal, QC @ Gesu

03/19/26 – Boston, MA @ Arts at The Armory

03/20/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

03/24/26 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theater

03/25/26 – Raleigh, NY @ Rialto Theatre

03/26/26 - Sun. March 29 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

04/10/26 - Paris, FR @ Philharmonie de Paris (Musée de la Musique)

04/11/26 – London, UK @ EartH Theatre

04/12/26 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Koncerthuset, Studie 2

04/13/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Fasching

04/14/26 – Helsinki, FI @ G Live Lab

04/16/26 – Oslo, NO @ HIMMEL

04/17/26 – Brussels, BE @ Église Notre Dame de Laeken

04/18/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ BIMHUIS

04/19/26 – Berlin, DE @ Silent Green-Kuppelhalle

04/21/26 – Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

Tragic Magic is out 1/16 via InFiné. Pre-order it here.