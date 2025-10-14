Julianna Barwick & Mary Lattimore Announce New Album Tragic Magic: Hear “Melted Moon”

Julianna Barwick and Mary Lattimore have collaborated a bit over the years, and now the two ambient artists are teaming up for a joint album. Tragic Magic arrives early next year, and "Melted Moon" is a fluttering, surreal preview out today.
For the LP, the pair was given access to the instrument collection of the Philharmonie de Paris’ Musée de la Musique. “We were so lucky to have access to this experience. There was a lot of reverence, working with people with such warmth and enthusiasm, bringing these instruments into a modern context, literally taken off the shelves of the museum,” Lattimore says. Barwick adds, “We wanted to honor the past while making music that we feel is a true expression of ourselves.”
Tragic Magic features the previously released "Perpetual Adoration," the Roger Eno-written “Temple Of The Winds,” and the Vangelis cover “Rachel’s Song.” "Melted Moon" serves as a reaction to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. Lose yourself in its misty world below.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Perpetual Adoration"
02 "The Four Sleeping Princesses"
03 "Temple Of The Winds"
04 "Haze With No Haze"
05 "Rachel's Song"
06 "Stardust"
07 "Melted Moon"
TOUR DATES:
11/07/25 - Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who?
02/14/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Sid The Cat Auditorium
02/15/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
02/17/26 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
02/18/26 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
03/12/26 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
03/14/26 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
03/15/26 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark
03/17/26 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
03/18/26 – Montreal, QC @ Gesu
03/19/26 – Boston, MA @ Arts at The Armory
03/20/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
03/24/26 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theater
03/25/26 – Raleigh, NY @ Rialto Theatre
03/26/26 - Sun. March 29 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
04/10/26 - Paris, FR @ Philharmonie de Paris (Musée de la Musique)
04/11/26 – London, UK @ EartH Theatre
04/12/26 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Koncerthuset, Studie 2
04/13/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Fasching
04/14/26 – Helsinki, FI @ G Live Lab
04/16/26 – Oslo, NO @ HIMMEL
04/17/26 – Brussels, BE @ Église Notre Dame de Laeken
04/18/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ BIMHUIS
04/19/26 – Berlin, DE @ Silent Green-Kuppelhalle
04/21/26 – Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
Tragic Magic is out 1/16 via InFiné. Pre-order it here.