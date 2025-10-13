Billie Eilish Rewards Viral “Red Bandana Girl” For Confronting Grabby Concertgoer

Last week, Billie Eilish was grabbed and shoved while doing her usual barricade walk at her Miami show. The perpetrator was ejected from the Kaseya Center (according to police who told ABC News), but not before a fan in a red bandana confronted him.

Social media quickly identified the fan as Aniyah and made fan edits of her. She gained over 200,000 followers on TikTok, and StubHub sent her free Eilish pit tickets. She got a shoutout on Finneas' Instagram Story: "Red bandana girl from last night's show rules." Eilish even sent her gifts — including a sweatshirt — and recognized her at another show.

It wasn't a good week for performers. In Los Angeles, Dua Lipa had been talking with a concertgoer at the barricade when he became touchy and security had to intervene. In New York, an audience member at 2hollis jumped onstage and the rapper promptly pushed him off. When will people learn?

EXACTLY FINNEAS!!!! RED BANDANA GIRL WE LOVE YOU QUEEN!!!! pic.twitter.com/nyScTryOLe — mara (@idleavealone) October 10, 2025