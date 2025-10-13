Skip to Content
News

Billie Eilish Rewards Viral “Red Bandana Girl” For Confronting Grabby Concertgoer

6:55 PM EDT on October 13, 2025

MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 09: Billie Eilish performs onstage during “Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour” at Kaseya Center on October 09, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Live Nation)

|Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Last week, Billie Eilish was grabbed and shoved while doing her usual barricade walk at her Miami show. The perpetrator was ejected from the Kaseya Center (according to police who told ABC News), but not before a fan in a red bandana confronted him.

Social media quickly identified the fan as Aniyah and made fan edits of her. She gained over 200,000 followers on TikTok, and StubHub sent her free Eilish pit tickets. She got a shoutout on Finneas' Instagram Story: "Red bandana girl from last night's show rules." Eilish even sent her gifts — including a sweatshirt — and recognized her at another show.

It wasn't a good week for performers. In Los Angeles, Dua Lipa had been talking with a concertgoer at the barricade when he became touchy and security had to intervene. In New York, an audience member at 2hollis jumped onstage and the rapper promptly pushed him off. When will people learn?

@sonilavfx THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE @aniyah #redbandanagirl #billieeilish #billieeilishconcert #edit #viral ♬ Originalton - SONY

@ms.gingerale YOU GUYS ARE INSANEEEE!!!!! Big papa loves all of you!! The edits, the videos, the comments. I am overwhlemed with nothing but love and appreciation for MY FELLOW BILLIE STANS THANK YOU @StubHub ♬ original sound - aniyah

@stubhub she deserves the world but this is the least we could do @aniyah: @son #billieeilish #hmhas ♬ original sound - StubHub

@happierthanavas soo cute #billieeilish #redbandana #foryoupage #vira #redbandanagirl @BILLIE EILISH ♬ original sound - nat

