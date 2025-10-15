Lala Lala – “Does This Go Faster?”

For years, Lillie West has been making remarkably beautiful music as Lala Lala and releasing it on Hardly Art. Now, she's deservedly rising through the ranks and signing to its parent label Sub Pop. Along with this announcement, she's sharing the exquisite new tune "Does This Go Faster?"

“I blew up my life and spent two years with my things in storage, traveling around," West says. "I wrote this in Iceland during the time I started to feel a little like… What did I do? What happened? What now?”

"Does This Go Faster?" is co-produced by West, who's also on vocals, guitar, and synths; and it also has Melina Duterte on bass, synthesizers, and guitar; Abby Black on drums; and Sen Morimoto on saxophone. It's as catchy as it is existential, as emotionally heavy as it is sonically weightless.

She repeats a hook that I first misheard as, "How is the day after the party?" which felt like a subtle reproach, but it turns out the actual line is much more straightforward: "Hell is the day after the party." The song proves its own point by inducing a comedown after it finishes. Luckily, you can just click repeat. Watch its music video below, directed by Jackson James.

