This Is Lorelei Announces (Sort Of) New Album Holo Boy: Hear “Name The Band”

Nate Amos' solo project This Is Lorelei had a breakthrough last year when he released his first conventional album Box For Buddy, Box For Star, which followed hundreds of songs that the NYC indie rock musician has been churning out since 2014. Now, the Water From Your Eyes member is returning to old gems and re-recording them for a new album called Holo Boy.

"The songs on Box For Buddy, Box For Star are really similar, and they’re produced in such a way that the differences are accentuated," Amos explains, "whereas with Holo Boy, the songs are really different, but they’re produced in such a way that the commonalities are accentuated."

He adds, “I tried to look at the catalog as little as possible and more just think to myself, ‘What are songs from the past that I feel like are good songs, demonstrate growth, and are significant to me, in terms of embodying a certain period of time?’”

"Name The Band" serves as the lead single, and the original version showed up on his 2021 Jimmy Buffet Tape EP. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "I Can’t Fall"

02 "But You Just Woke Me Up"

03 "Dreams Away"

04 "SF & GG"

05 "My Friend 2"

06 "Name The Band"

07 "This Is A Joke"

08 "Mouth Man"

09 "Money Right Now"

10 "Holo Boy"

TOUR DATES:

12/17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg +

12/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^

+ w/ Dutch Interior

^ w/ The Front Bottoms

Holo Boy is out 12/12 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.