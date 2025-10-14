Watch Grizzly Bear Reunite For First Show In Six Years

A few months ago, Brooklyn indie heroes Grizzly Bear announced plans to get back together and play some shows. It's not a reunion, exactly, since Grizzly Bear never officially broke up. But they've been inactive for years, and frontman Ed Droste has largely left music behind to start a new career as a therapist. Grizzly Bear's current run of shows is their first since they played the Just Like Heaven festival in 2019. In a few days, Beach House's Victoria Legrand, an old friend of the band, will join them as an onstage guest for the rest of their headlining shows in the current run. That run started on Monday night, when Grizzly Bear kicked off a series of five hometown shows at Brooklyn Steel.

In a recent Pitchfork interview, the members of Grizzly Bear said that they plan to switch their setlist up every night and to dig out some true obscurities. All of the Brooklyn Steel shows, for instance, will have different setlists. Daniel Rossen said, "We’re trying to balance the songs that we assume are the popular ones or algorithmically favorite songs, coupled with more obscure songs that we maybe wouldn’t have touched at the time."

Grizzly Bear made good on that promise at last night's show. According to Setlist.fm, the band gave their first-ever performance of "Will Calls," a demo that they included on the expanded version of Shields in 2013. They also played a few songs that haven't been part of their setlist for more than a decade, as well as the relative hits like "Mourning Sound," "Yet Again," and "Two Weeks." Based on the live videos from last night, the band sounded as strong as ever, with the unearthly harmonies and tricky dynamics coming back as if they'd never left. Below, check out a bunch of videos from last night, including one that captures the entire 102-minute performance, as well as last night's setlist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Southern Point"

02 "Alligator" (first performance since 2008)

03 "Sleeping Ute"

04 "Mourning Sound"

05 "Yet Again"

06 "Cut-Out"

07 "Little Brother" (first performance since 2014)

08 "Ready, Able"

09 "Fine For Now"

10 "Foreground"

11 "While You Wait For The Others"

12 "Will Calls" (live debut)

13 "Two Weeks"

14 "On A Neck, On A Spit"

15 "Three Rings

16 "Sun In Your Eyes"

/////

17 "Deep Sea Diver" (first documented performance; likely first performance since 2005)

18 "Sky Took Hold"