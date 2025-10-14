Skip to Content
Camp Trash – “Believer Now/Rosebowl ‘98”

11:35 AM EDT on October 14, 2025

Camp Trash, the emo-power-pop band whose members include sometimes Stereogum contributor Keegan Bradford, have a new album coming at the end of the month called Two Hundred Thousand Dollars. After priming the pump with "Signal Them In," they announced the record with the nice single "Between The X's." Today they're back with another one called "Believer Now/Rosebowl '98."

"Believer Now/Rosebowl '98" is a two-in-one tune that functions like a guitar-heavy ballad with a touch of Southern twang. It features guest vocals from Addy Harris of Rat Tally, and there are plenty of hooks to sing along to. Check it out below.

Two Hundred Thousand Dollars is out 10/31 on Count Your Lucky Stars Records.

