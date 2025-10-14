Watch JID’s Stirring, Gospel-Inflected Colbert Performance

Who is JID's keyboardist? Because that guy is impressive. When the hugely talented Atlanta rapper JID gave a performance on Stephen Colbert's Late Show Monday night, he made a great impression, but his keyboard player might've had an even bigger star turn. That guy played a grand piano and an organ at the same time, and he looked cool as hell doing it. Shout out to that guy.

JID released the powerful, ambitious album God Does Like Ugly a couple of months ago. On last night's Colbert, JID performed the gospel-powered track "Glory" with a bunch of robed backup singers, a full backing band, and the aforementioned keyboardist. This was a very cool late-night performance, and you can watch it below.

Meanwhile, JID's "Community" collaborators Clipse had their own late-night performance last night. Clipse are still apparently deep in the promo run for Let God Sort Em Out, the excellent comeback album that they released earlier this summer. On last night's Jimmy Kimmel Live, they did their Travis Scott-baiting single "So Be It." That performance was a lot more bare-bones than the one that JID gave, but those guys still really know how to rap on-camera. Here's that performance.

God Does Like Ugly is out now on Dreamville/Interscope. Let God Sort Em Out is out now on Roc Nation.