Margo Price – “Maggie’s Farm” (Bob Dylan Cover)

"Maggie's Farm" is a classic from an album full of them. 1965's Bringing It All Back Home was the first Bob Dylan LP to feature electric instruments. One result of Dylan going rock was tracks like "Maggie's Farm," which sounds like a steam engine charging across the countryside.

Dylan opened with "Maggie's Farm" at the notorious Newport Folk Festival performance memorialized and cinema-tized in last year's biopic A Complete Unknown. In tribute, Margo Price covered the song at Newport this year with John C. Reilly. She trotted it out again at Farm Aid in Minneapolis alongside Billy Strings and Jesse Welles. And now she has released that cover as a single

Hear Price's take on "Maggie's Farm" below, both the studio version and the Farm Aid rendition, and check out her updated tour dates in support of this year's Hard Headed Woman.

