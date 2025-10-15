Skip to Content
Courtney Barnett – “Stay In Your Lane”

9:24 AM EDT on October 15, 2025

Courtney Barnett's last release was the 2023 instrumental album End Of The Day for the documentary Anonymous Club, and shortly after she covered Chastity Belt. Now, the droll indie rock fixture is back with “Stay In Your Lane.”

“Stay In Your Lane” has a fiery bassline and a bloody music video directed by Alex Ross Perry of Pavements fame. The Australian musician's last record with vocals was 2021's Things Take Time, Take Time, and earlier this year she celebrated a decade of her seminal LP Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit. One might expect "Stay In Your Lane" to operate as an attack on another person; instead, it's a self-scolding. "This never would’ve happened if I stayed in my lane/ Stayed the same way," she laments. Below, hear the track and watch Barnett shred without an ear.

Pooneh Ghana

