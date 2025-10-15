Sugar Return With First New Music & Shows In Three Decades: Hear “House Of Dead Memories”

For the first time in three decades, Sugar are back.

The alt-rock band, led by Bob Mould in the between Hüsker Dü and his solo career, burned brightly for a few years in the early '90s but hasn't performed or recorded since their final show in January 1995. Mould played Sugar's debut Copper Blue in full on a 2012 tour, but today the band has news of a proper reunion: Sugar will take the stage again in 2026, and they've even got a new song.

After teasing their return with the launch of new social accounts last week, Mould, David Barbe, and Malcolm Travis have revealed that they hit Oakland recording studio Tiny Telephone in June to record new material. One new song, the blown-out and catchy "House Of Dead Memories," is out today along with a video built from archival Sugar footage.

The band has also announced some limited live dates, their first in 31 years. Sugar will play two shows in NYC at Webster Hall on May 2 and 3, followed by two shows in London at Kentish Town Forum on May 23 and 24. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. local time, preceded by presales on Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. local.

Mould shared this statement on the reunion:

SUGAR was a meteorite. I spent all of 1991 writing and performing new material at solo shows. David and Malcolm had never met but I was certain we three would work well together. SUGAR was a workhorse. After weeks of rehearsal in early 1992, we spent three months recording Copper Blue and Beaster. By summer 1992, the musical climate was perfect for what we created. SUGAR was a phenomena. No one could have predicted the results. We held onto the wheel and did our best to enjoy the wild ride. SUGAR was part of a pivotal era in popular music, and a special time in my life.

Barbe also chimed in:

Since we last played in 1995, I have worked on hundreds of records and engaged with music people all over the world. When the subject of SUGAR comes up, it is like a misty legend that they either remember from a long time ago or have only heard about. I am excited for fans to experience it in the real.

And so did Travis:

The return of SUGAR is a moment that I’ve been dreaming about for a very long time. What we managed to accomplish in the short span of time we were in existence still boggles my mind. There was so much packed into that period....the travel, the shows, the recordings and getting to meet so many people who loved and supported us. To get back to working together again with Bob and David is such a gift and I’m looking forward to what the future has in store for us.

Hear "House Of Dead Memories" below.

TOUR DATES:

05/02 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/03 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/23 - London, UK @ Kentish Town Forum

05/24 - London, UK @ Kentish Town Forum