Watch Haim Play Their Very Good Song “Down To Be Wrong” On Kimmel

I haven't seen too many other people advocating this position, but to my mind, Haim's "Down To Be Wrong" is a really, really good fucking song. That's the one where they're like, "Ohhhhh, I bet you wish it was eas-ay! To change mah miiiind!" I think that's a fucking classic rock song, the kind of song where they play it live and you start doing the clapping-above-your-head thing unprompted. It's easily my favorite on their recent album I Quit, and I like a lot of songs on that one. I think it's up there with Haim's best. And I know it's not just me, since Katie Crutchfield picked that one as her Song Of The Summer. So I'm happy to report that "Down To Be Wrong" was the song that Haim played when they were on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night.

I Quit came out at the beginning of summer, and the promotional cycle rolls on. On Friday, the band will release a deluxe edition of the LP, and we just posted their Bon Iver collab "Tie You Down." Also, Alana Haim doesn't have a huge part in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, almost certainly the best movie of 2025, but she's in the mix, and she gets one really impactful scene. So they're out there! They're doing the thing!

On Kimmel, the Haim sisters sounded really good. Alana switched instruments mid-song, as she loves to do. Danielle ripped a kickass solo. I wish they didn't do the thing where all the members of their backing band were lit so dimly that they might as well have been invisible, but I guess that's showbiz. Watch it below.

I Quit is out now on Columbia/Polydor, and the deluxe edition arrives 10/17.