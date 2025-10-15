Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Haim Play Their Very Good Song “Down To Be Wrong” On Kimmel

9:18 AM EDT on October 15, 2025

I haven't seen too many other people advocating this position, but to my mind, Haim's "Down To Be Wrong" is a really, really good fucking song. That's the one where they're like, "Ohhhhh, I bet you wish it was eas-ay! To change mah miiiind!" I think that's a fucking classic rock song, the kind of song where they play it live and you start doing the clapping-above-your-head thing unprompted. It's easily my favorite on their recent album I Quit, and I like a lot of songs on that one. I think it's up there with Haim's best. And I know it's not just me, since Katie Crutchfield picked that one as her Song Of The Summer. So I'm happy to report that "Down To Be Wrong" was the song that Haim played when they were on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night.

I Quit came out at the beginning of summer, and the promotional cycle rolls on. On Friday, the band will release a deluxe edition of the LP, and we just posted their Bon Iver collab "Tie You Down." Also, Alana Haim doesn't have a huge part in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, almost certainly the best movie of 2025, but she's in the mix, and she gets one really impactful scene. So they're out there! They're doing the thing!

On Kimmel, the Haim sisters sounded really good. Alana switched instruments mid-song, as she loves to do. Danielle ripped a kickass solo. I wish they didn't do the thing where all the members of their backing band were lit so dimly that they might as well have been invisible, but I guess that's showbiz. Watch it below.

I Quit is out now on Columbia/Polydor, and the deluxe edition arrives 10/17.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Green Day To Play Super Bowl Opening Ceremony, Presumably Pissing Off Trump Administration

January 20, 2026
News

Morrissey Cancels Tomorrow’s St. Petersburg, FL Show

January 19, 2026
News

Poison 40th Anniversary Tour Plan Collapses Over Bret Michaels’ Financial Demands

January 19, 2026
News

Wilco & MJ Lenderman Both Covered Neil Young With J Mascis At Sky Blue Sky

January 19, 2026
News

Tennessee Declares Today Dolly Parton Day For Her 80th Birthday

January 19, 2026
News

Bruce Springsteen Tells ICE To “Get The Fuck Out Of Minneapolis,” Dedicates Song To Renee Good

January 18, 2026