Jim Jarmusch & Anika Announce Father Mother Sister Brother Soundtrack: Hear “Jetlag”

Father Mother Sister Brother is the latest movie from the great American indie auteur Jim Jarmusch, and it just won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. It's an anthology story about family relationships, and longtime Jarmusch collaborator Tom Waits is top-billed in the heavy-duty cast, which also includes Adam Driver, Cate Blanchett, and Charlotte Rampling, among others. For the soundtrack, Jarmusch got together with the Berlin-based post-punk artist Anika, and we get to hear their first selection today.

Jim Jarmusch is a musician as well as a filmmaker. He leads the band SQÜRL, and they scored his 2009 picture The Limits Of Control. Jarmusch films often have amazing soundtracks, like what Neil Young did for Dead Man or what RZA did for Ghost Dog: The Way Of The Samurai. Anika, meanwhile, released her album Abyss last year. She's never been involved in scoring a film before this one, but she came up as part of Geoff Barrow's extended circle, so it's not surprising to see her get into it.

Jim Jarmusch and Anika met when they both played the Sacred Bones 15th-anniversary show in 2002, and they started working together when Jarmusch invited Anika to record a cover of the Jackson Browne/Nico classic "These Days," which appears on the Father Mother Sister Brother soundtrack. The two of them also recorded another cover for the movie, of Dusty Springfield's "Spooky," and that led to the two of them creating a largely improvised score. Jarmusch and Anika both played guitar on it, and Anika also played Wurlitzer. Below, listen to the gentle instrumental "Jetlag."

<a href="https://jimjarmusch.bandcamp.com/album/father-mother-sister-brother-original-music-from-the-film">Father Mother Sister Brother (Original Music From The Film) by Jim Jarmusch & Anika</a>

Tom Waits made a rare public appearance at the New York Film Festival premiere for Father Mother Sister Brother, and he posted the film's trailer on Instagram, or at least whoever manages his Instagram account did that.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Spooky"

02 "Disorder"

03 "Skaters (Short Version)"

04 "The Lake"

05 "The Lake 2"

06 "The World In Reverse"

07 "Afterwards"

08 "Order"

09 "Twins"

10 "Skaters"

11 "Return"

12 "Emptiness"

13 "These Days"

14 "Jetlag"

15 "Paris Bleu"

16 "These Days (Berlins Version)"

The Father Mother Sister Brother soundtrack is out 11/14 on Sacred Bones. The movie arrives in theaters 12/24.