Yndling Announces New Album Time Time Time (I’m In The Palm of Your Hand): Hear The Title Track

I thought something was wrong at first. Silje Espevik, the Norwegian musician who makes dreamy music under the name Yndling, was just supposed to be announcing her new album Time Time Time (I'm In The Palm of Your Hand), but damn near the entire thing is on Bandcamp already -- all but two tracks. Turns out it's on the other streaming services, too. Now, I come to find out that this wasn't a mistake, someone accidentally hitting "publish" early. Instead, Yndling has made the conscious decision to release almost her entire LP before the LP is supposed to be out.

Yndling shared the first half of Time Time Time (I'm In The Palm of Your Hand) as an EP early this summer, and we posted her song "Even If It's A Lie (I Don't Mind)." On that half of the album, at least according to Under The Radar, Yndling was messing around with old-school dream-pop and shoegaze influences. On the other half, she's in more of a loose and playful zone. She already shared two tracks from that new half, "Fences" and "Falling Behind," and now she's dropping another along with the album announcement. That, I guess, is how you get eight advance singles on a 10-song album. Maybe she'll release the other two before the LP comes out.

I'm not complaining. I haven't heard the rest yet, but new single "Time Time Time (I'm In The Palm of Your Hand)" has an extremely pretty groove and some gigantic drum sounds, and I am into it. In a press release, Ydling says,"I think of this one as 'trip hop with happy chords.' It’s got lots of elements from older trip hop, like Massive Attack and Portishead, as well as newer artists like Erika de Casier. The theme is about growing apart about feeling a relationship coming to a natural end -- that things don’t feel the same anymore, but still wanting to stay in it a little bit more." Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Hold On To A Feeling"

02 "Even If It's A Lie (I Don't Mind)"

03 "It's Almost Like You're Here"

04 "As Fast As I Can"

05 "Before It Gets Dark"

06 "Time Time Time (I'm In The Palm Of Your Hand)"

07 "Fences"

08 "You Know I Hate it (How The World Moves On)"

09 "Falling Behind"

10 "Some Things You Don't Get"

Time Time Time (I'm In The Palm of Your Hand) is out 11/7 (but honestly mostly now) on Spirit Goth.