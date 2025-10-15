Katy & The Null Sets – “Last Time/Next Time”

Dropping an alt-rock distortion bomb into the middle of a tasteful bossa nova tune is a great idea. It belongs to Katy & The Null Sets, the band led by Portland's Katy Ohsiek (also of foamboy), who did it on today's new single "Last Time/Next Time." Ohsiek explains:

I have always been inspired by the bossa nova genre; some of the first jazz standards I performed when I was a kid were Jobim tunes. I’ve written countless bossa nova-inspired songs, but what sets this one apart is the bombastic, aggressive, fuzzed-out guitar bridge that totally doesn’t match the elevator music vibe…I guess I was trying to evoke the feeling of putting on a calm face but being on the cusp of freaking out!

"Last Time/Next Time" is the last preview of Troublemaker, the Null Sets' new album dropping next week. They previously shared "F*** me!" and "I Wish I Had Met You In The Summer," which I'll include below too so you can catch up. And trust me, you want to catch up on these songs.

TRACKLIST:

01 "F*** me!"

02 "Last Time / Next Time"

03 "Twin"

04 "Hhh"

05 "Chlorine"

06 "I Wish I Had Met You In The Summer"

07 "Pool"

08 "Troublemaker"

09 "Shouldn't I Be Done"

Troublemaker is out 10/24.