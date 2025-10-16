Glitterer Announce New Album erer: Hear “Stainless Steel”

The progression of Ned Russin's solo-project-turned-full-band Glitterer has been joyful to watch. In 2023, the DC post-hardcore crew released Rationale, which we named our Album Of The Week. It was their third LP on Anti-, and now they've announced its followup, erer, their first on their own label Purple Circle.

"Stainless Steel" serves as the lead single, possessing Glitterer's usual blend of sparkling and shredding, and the lyrics have never been so on-the-nose: "How am I supposed to create change/ I want to see?/ It’s not enough/ To sit around and worry/ While the world is blowing up."

The track comes with a visceral music video directed by drummer Robin Zeijlon, and it captures the derealization described in the song. Watching it is both uncomfortable and irresistible; for this reason it feels reminiscent of Marina Abramović's 1974 performance art piece Rhythm 0. See for yourself below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Somebody"

02 "Stainless Steel"

03 "Until"

04 "Remind Me"

05 "Not Forever"

06 "Who Owns This Mountain?"

07 "Incremental"

08 "Victory Lap"

09 "New Mattress"

10 "Self Sufficient Bliss For All Eternity"

TOUR DATES:

11/19/25 - Allentown, PA @ Arrow @ Archer Music Hall

01/31/26-02/01/26 - Boston, MA @ Something in the Way Festival

02/04/26 - Richmond, VA @ Cobra Cabana *

02/05/26 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings *

02/06/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

02/07/26 - Hattiesburg, MS @ Fat Cat *

02/09/26 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs *

02/10/26 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

02/11/26 - McCallen, TX @ The Gremlin *

02/12/26 - Austin, TX @ 29th Street Ballroom *

02/13/26 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

02/15/26 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *

02/16/26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

02/18/26 - Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Post 8 *

02/19/26 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project *

02/20/26 - Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial *

02/21/26 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord *

02/23/26 - Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge *

02/24/26 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

02/26/26 - Cheyenne, WY @ Thrash Zone *

02/27/26 - Denver, CO @ Marquis *

02/28/26 - Omaha, NE @ American Legion Post 1 *

03/02/26 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

03/03/26 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

03/04/26 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean *

03/05/26 - Detroit, MI @ Edgemen *

03/06/26 - Columbus, OH @ Dirty Dungarees *

03/07/26 - Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck *

03/08/26 - Ottawa, ON @ Rainbow Bistro *

03/09/26 - Montreal, QC @ Toscadura *

03/11/26 - New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

03/12/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church *

03/13/26 - Baltimore, MD Ottobar *

04/12/26 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/19/26 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

* w/ Graham Hunt and Prize Horse

erer is out 11/21 via Purple Circle Records. Pre-order it here.