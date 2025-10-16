Britney Spears Shares Statement In Response To Kevin Federline Book

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline is publishing a new memoir titled You Thought You Knew next week. Yesterday, excerpts appeared in The New York Times which featured concerning allegations against the pop star.

Federline and Spears were married from 2004 to 2007 and have two sons together. The book claims Spears engaged in sexual acts with female staffers and used cocaine and partied with Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton while her sons cried. One particularly troubling accusation involves Spears watching her sons sleep while clutching a knife. "They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — 'Oh, you're awake?' — with a knife in her hand. Then she'd turn around and pad off without explanation," the passage reads.

He also writes that the movement to terminate Spears' conservatorship "started from a good place," but ultimately jeopardized her safety. "All those people who put so much effort into that should now put the same energy into the 'Save Britney' movement. Because this is no longer about freedom. It's about survival."

"This situation with Britney feels like it's racing toward something irreversible," he continues. "Now, more than ever, they need your support…I've been their buffer for years, but now it's bigger than me. It's time to sound the alarm."

Spears' team initially responded with a statement: “With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir.”

Tonight, Spears herself responded with a post on Twitter:

The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life. Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available. Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here. I will always love them and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking. I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years. I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same.