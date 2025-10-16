Mitski Shares The Land: The Live Album

If you weren't lucky enough to catch Mitski's dazzling live show in support of her 2023 album The Land Is Hospitable And So Are We, the indie rock star has a couple of alternative options for you. Last month she announced a limited-engagement concert film called The Land, which premieres this coming Wednesday, Oct. 22. Today, she's announced a live album to go with it.

Featuring the same recordings from the film, The Land: The Live Album was recorded over three nights at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre in 2024. It was recorded by Patrick Scott, mastered by Ryan Smith, and mixed by Mitski’s longtime producer Patrick Hyland. The digital edition features 21 tracks that span the past decade-ish of Mitski's career, while the vinyl edition contains 12 highlights.

The Land: The Live Album is a Bandcamp exclusive and will be available at Name Your Price until this coming Sunday at midnight ET. Some of the proceeds will benefit the humanitarian aid nonprofit Direct Relief.

Purchase The Land: The Live Album via Bandcamp here, and see the tracklist below.

DIGITAL TRACKLIST:

01 "Everyone"

02 "Buffalo Replaced"

03 "Working For The Knife"

04 "The Deal"

05 "Valentine, TX"

06 "I Bet On Losing Dogs"

07 "Thursday Girl / Geyser"

08 "First Love / Late Spring"

09 "Star"

10 "Heaven"

11 "I Don't Like My Mind"

12 "I Love Me After You"

13 "Happy"

14 "My Love Mine All Mine"

15 "Last Words Of A Shooting Star"

16 "Pink In The Night"

17 "I Don’t Smoke"

18 "I'm Your Man"

19 "Fireworks"

20 "Nobody"

21 "Washing Machine Heart"

VINYL TRACKLIST:

01 "Everyone"

02 "Valentine, TX"

03 "I Bet On Losing Dogs"

04 "Thursday Girl"

05 "Geyser"

06 "First Love / Late Spring"

07 "Happy"

08 "My Love Mine All Mine"

09 "Last Words Of A Shooting Star"

10 "Pink In The Night"

11 "I Don’t Smoke"

12 "Fireworks"

The Land: The Live Album is out now on Dead Oceans.