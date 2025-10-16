Balming Tiger & Yaeji – “wo ai ni” & “break it even”

The Seoul collective Balming Tiger was a Stereogum Band To Watch in 2021. In the accompanying interview, group member Omega Sapien described the band's sound as "underground K-pop, extra-alternative" -- a fun idea to consider. Balming Tiger released their Greatest Hits EP last year, and group member Sogumm recently appeared on DJ Seinfeld's single "Are You In?" The dance producer and vocalist Yaeji, meanwhile, is based in New York but from Seoul. She's been busy lately, too. Recently, she released her singles "Pondeggi" and "booboo2" with underscores and Aliya's Interlude, and she collaborated with Girl Talk, T-Pain, BAMBII, and Jessy Lanza. Now, Balming Tiger and Yaeji have joined forces for two new tracks.

Balming Tiger and Yaeji have apparently been tight for a while. According to a press release, Yaeji was living and recording in Seoul in 2020, and the members of Balming Tiger brought a cake to her studio. They've been working closely for the past year, and they've just released a new collaborative double single with the new tracks "wo ai ni" and "break it even." Both songs combine Yaeji's deep, resonant thump with Balming Tiger's general DIY positivity.

Balming Tiger member Jan’ Qui directed the "wo ai ni" video, using footage submitted by fans. On the song, Balming Tiger members repeat the message "I love you" in different languages, the track behind them bleeping and skittering playfully. "break it even" works more in the burbling stoner chillwave direction, but the beat is even more uptempo. Check out both tracks below.

"wo ai ni" b/w "break it even" is out now on AWAL.