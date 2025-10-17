The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

1

Sugar - "House Of Dead Memories"

Bob Mould can write a banger. We know this. We have always known it. He has never stopped. Mould is in his sixties now, and he knows exactly how to come up with a triumphant melody that fits his gruff, emotive voice perfectly. Every new Mould album has at least a few more entries for the man's growing pantheon. But there's a difference between a Bob Mould banger and a Sugar banger. Mould only led the power trio Sugar for a few years in the '90s, after the demise of Hüsker Dü and after his first stint as a solo artist fizzled out. In those few years, Sugar released a great many songs that will cause gen-X alt-rockers to punch the air, crank up the car stereo, and alarm the people around them. It's just what they did. Now, it's what they're doing again. For the past few years, Bob Mould has been working in another trio, with Jason Narducy and Jon Wurster, that seems built on the Sugar model. (It's definitely not built on the Hüsker Dü model.) Now, all three members of Sugar are back together, and it's clear that they still make up the best vehicle for Mould's songwriting. "House Of Dead Memories" is lean and mean and efficient, and it keeps layering on catchy new elements, like the shaker that comes in on the chorus, and there's something beautifully bittersweet about this band, reunited after 30 years, coming back with a new song about trying and failing to move on from old memories. If we're stuck, at least this is a good place to be stuck. —Tom