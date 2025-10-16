redveil – “mini me”

The Maryland rapper and producer redveil is only 21, but he started off young, and he's already racked up an impressive discography. Earlier this year, redveil released a couple of singles, "square one" and the Smino collab "brown sugar." Today, redveil has another new single called "mini me," and it takes him in a different aesthetic direction.

redveil doesn't rap on "mini me." Instead, it's a spaced-out, melodic meditation that doesn't fit into any clear genre. I guess it's psychedelic rock? Or maybe indie? redveil co-produced the song with Mikey Freedom Hart, a veteran musician with a ton of credits to his name. (Hart is a member of both Bleachers and the Blood Orange live band, and he's got credits on tracks from people like Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey.) A bunch of musicians play on the song, including rapper and musician Cisco Swank on keyboards, The Voice winner Jermaine Paul on bass, Beyoncé collaborator Storm Chapman on backing vocals, producers Declan Sheehy-Moss and Julien Knowles on saxophone and trumpet, respectively. Lots of experience on this track!

"mini me" is an extremely busy song, and I think it's a cool move for redveil. His regular collaborator Tyler Shuler directed the video; check it out below.