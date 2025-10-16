Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

redveil – “mini me”

11:26 AM EDT on October 16, 2025

The Maryland rapper and producer redveil is only 21, but he started off young, and he's already racked up an impressive discography. Earlier this year, redveil released a couple of singles, "square one" and the Smino collab "brown sugar." Today, redveil has another new single called "mini me," and it takes him in a different aesthetic direction.

redveil doesn't rap on "mini me." Instead, it's a spaced-out, melodic meditation that doesn't fit into any clear genre. I guess it's psychedelic rock? Or maybe indie? redveil co-produced the song with Mikey Freedom Hart, a veteran musician with a ton of credits to his name. (Hart is a member of both Bleachers and the Blood Orange live band, and he's got credits on tracks from people like Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey.) A bunch of musicians play on the song, including rapper and musician Cisco Swank on keyboards, The Voice winner Jermaine Paul on bass, Beyoncé collaborator Storm Chapman on backing vocals, producers Declan Sheehy-Moss and Julien Knowles on saxophone and trumpet, respectively. Lots of experience on this track!

"mini me" is an extremely busy song, and I think it's a cool move for redveil. His regular collaborator Tyler Shuler directed the video; check it out below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

After Almost 50 Years, The Beach Boys Are Finally Releasing Adult/Child

January 21, 2026
New Music

Connie Converse’s How Sad, How Lovely Getting Third Man Reissue: Hear Previously Unreleased “House”

January 21, 2026
New Music

C.Y.M. & Abby Sage Announce New EP My Whole World: Hear The Title Track

January 21, 2026
New Music

Former Turnstile Guitarist Brady Ebert Launches New Band The S.E.T., Shares First Song

January 21, 2026
New Music

Gregory Uhlmann Announces New Album Extra Stars: Hear “Lucia” (Feat. Alabaster DePlume)

January 21, 2026
New Music

Winston Hightower Announces New Album 100 Acre Wood: Hear “Lay Low”

January 21, 2026