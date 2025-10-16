Halloween Costume Shopping With Denzel Curry & Mavi

The leaves are changing colors. There's a chill in the air. Halloween is imminent. Denzel Curry and Mavi were a bit behind in putting their costumes together this year, so Stereogum Horror Correspondent Rachel Brown generously took the two rappers shopping at the East Village's famed Halloween Adventure. While browsing, Curry and Mavi told us about their favorite scary movies, their favorite childhood Halloween costumes, taking spooky cues from Three 6 Mafia's Lord Infamous, and more. It got heated at one point!

Curry and Mavi both recently contributed to the soundtrack to writer-director Justin Tipping's new sports-horror-thriller Him. The movie and its rap-heavy soundtrack produced by Bobby Krlic are both out now. Watch the Halloween shopping shenanigans go down below.

The Him soundtrack is out now on Loma Vista.