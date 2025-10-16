Skip to Content
The Cure Tease New Album In Updated Website Bio

3:06 PM EDT on October 16, 2025

Almost exactly a year ago, the Cure returned with the surprisingly great Songs Of A Lost World, their first new album in 16 years. A few months later, they enlisted artists like Four Tet, Orbital, Chino Moreno, Mura Masa, Mogwai, and many more for a massive remix album. Around the time Songs Of A Lost World dropped, Robert Smith teased another new Cure studio album in the works, which was consistent with comments from Smith as early as 2019 about three new in-progress LPs from the band. Now it's looking like the promised Songs Of A Lost World follow-up is coming soon.

The Cure recently updated their website with a very detailed biography that goes all the way back to their 1976 inception. There are many, many paragraphs, but the last one is particularly notable:

The Cure spent the spring of 2024 finishing 8 of the songs recorded back in 2019, with mixing and final mastering happening in the summer. In September news of a new studio album was announced, and on Friday 1st November Songs Of A Lost World was released, the event marked with a 3 hour launch show at Troxy London, free streamed globally to more than a million people. The album was universally acclaimed by both fans and critics, reaching #1 in more than 30 countries around the world. In March 2025 the band went back into Rockfield Studios to record 13 more songs for a follow up album... In June Robert guested with Olivia Rodrigo on a couple of Cure songs during her Glastonbury headline show, before heading back into the studio to help re-edit and re-mix The Show Of A Lost World film...

If you don't read that carefully, you could very well miss the little detail that the Cure have 13 songs recorded for a new album. I guess there's also a concert film coming soon. We're waiting!

