Girl Scout Announce Debut Album Brink: Hear “Same Kids”

Today, Swedish band Girl Scout announced their debut album Brink, out in March, with the bright indie-pop single "Same Kids." If you're an Alvvays fan then this will definitely be worth checking out. Their first album, which comes after a trilogy of EPs, was worked on with Alex Farrar (Wednesday, Snail Mail) and stands as a checkpoint at the edge of the unknown.

"Brink came out of a time when I couldn’t really picture what the future might look like,” says the band's Emma Jansson about the album. “Somewhere between dread and anticipation; I was standing on the edge of something unknown, craving change but feeling stuck in the same old patterns. It was like real satisfaction felt just out of reach, and looking back at childhood and teenage memories made me realize how much had changed."

"Same Kids" previews that beaming anticipation, haloed in captivating, youthful energy. It's animated by crystalline nostalgia, grinning synths, and punchy guitar chords. The lyrics capture the restless anxiety that comes with growing up that doesn't necessarily go away as the years pass: "When we’re too loud/ Lock the door/ Oh to be young and to be bored." What a great fucking line. Bored is a luxury we don't value anymore.

Jansson shared about the song:

I spent a big part of my early childhood outside of Sweden (Japan, the US, Germany). When I was twelve, my family finally settled in a small town back home. It wasn’t until a few years later that I met people who truly liked the same things I did. For the first time I really felt understood; like the world opened up once I found people who listened to the same music and were drawn to the same weird niche things. When I met Kevin and learned he spent much of his childhood in Canada before settling in Sweden, we realized we share a lot of oddly specific childhood memories. It reminded me of that moment I first found like-minded people, and made me reflect on what it might have been like to know these people earlier in life. How much that would have meant. That same feeling is the inspiration behind “Same Kids” and a big reason this band exists in the first place: to form your own little circle with its own secret language and ideals around it.

Listen to "Same Kids" below.

Brink is out 3/20 via AWAL Pre-order here.