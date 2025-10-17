Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Stream Brògeal’s Multifaceted Debut Album Tuesday Paper Club

11:52 AM EDT on October 17, 2025

3Comments

On Tuesday Paper Club, Scotland's Brògeal show you all the bands they can be. The way the quintet encounters sound is the way they encounter thirst. "And when you get fed up of the stout, move on to the wine!/ Join the Tuesday Paper Club, there’s solace in the news/ If that don’t quite cut it, there’s solace in the booze!" goes one boisterous line on the title track.

The album's singles have already given us a good sense of their respect for Celtic folk tradition, jangle pop, and beer-stained melodies with the singles "Friday On My Mind," "Vicar Street Days," and the title track. But their debut, which is officially out today, shows the brilliant multifaceted layers that Brògeal contain -- skiffle, polka, ska-punk, psychedelic folk, and wall-of-sound pop.

Tuesday Paper Club shifts gears every track -- from the tender earnest ballad "Scarlet Red," to the stream-of-consciousness interlude "Dippin' n Divin'," to the Neutral Milk Hotel tenderness of "Apples And Leaves." Then there's the pearlescent "Stuck Inside" and the instrumental odyssey of "Lonesome Boatman." It's all so fucking different and all-around engaging. I am ready to grab a pint, engage in some blether, and maybe a few drinks later indulge in a good cry. There are shimmers of the Replacements, the Pogues, Bruce Springsteen, and '50s rock 'n' roll. Tuesday Paper Club feels like it's in conversation with decades of rock and folk music without cosplaying as any of their predecessors. Brògeal pay homage to the generations that came before while bringing their own flavor to Celtic punk and traditional folk.

Listen to Tuesday Paper Club. Buy the album here.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Harry Styles – “Aperture”

January 22, 2026
New Music

Vundabar Announce Deluxe Edition Of Surgery And Pleasure: Hear “Death Punch”

January 22, 2026
New Music

Lapgan & Baalti Announce New Album Threads: Hear “Lime Tikka”

January 22, 2026
New Music

James Blake Announces New Album Trying Times: Hear “Death Of Love”

January 22, 2026
New Music

Worm – “Witchmoon: The Infernal Masquerade” (Feat. Marty Friedman)

January 22, 2026
New Music

Denzel Curry Announces New Project The Scythe: Hear “Lit Effect” (Feat. Bktherula & Lazer Dim 700)

January 22, 2026