Code Orange Side Project NOWHERE2RUN Announce New EP What Did You Do?: Hear “Motives”

There's officially a new ominous industrial synth band in town. Today, Code Orange's Jami Morgan and Eric “Shade” Balderose revealed that they're behind a new project NOWHERE2RUN, following their 2024 debut EP Slivering The Senses. They've announced a new EP What Did You Do? that's out 10/31 via their own label Nowhere Recordings. The EP continues their collaborative streak, featuring artists Lecx Stacy, Backxwash, Sadistik, Erex, H09909, and Kamiyada.

The first glimpse we get of What Did You Do? is via the single and opening track "Motives," which comes with a video directed by Morgan and Balderose. "It felt like the right time to lower the mask and reveal a little bit of NOWHERE2RUNS identity as artists," Morgan shared in a press release. "We constructed this project through the lens of a mystery, something very dark and tech noir ish. It feels like an appropriate way to start to tell the story of where we are at and where we have been."

Watch the video for "Motives" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Motives"

02 "Last Days" (Feat. Lecx Stacy)

03 "Don’t Turn Around"

04 "Little Prince" (Feat. H09909, Kamiyada)

05 "Home Addresses" (Feat. Backxwash, Sadistik, Erex)

06 "What Did You Do?"

What Did You Do? EP is out 10/31 via Nowhere Recordings.