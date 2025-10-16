Pixies’ Former Bassist Deletes Single After Plagiarism Claim, Current Guitarist Acknowledges Taylor Swift/“Where Is My Mind” Similarity

In August, Paz Lenchantin announced her new solo album Triste and shared the lead single "Hang Tough." Shortly after the release, the former Pixies bassist was accused of plagiarism by Chico Buarque and Gilberto Gil for their 1978 Brazilian classic “Cálice.” Now, "Hang Tough" has been removed from streaming.

According to Folha de S. Paulo, the artists filed a notice back in August claiming Lenchantin plagiarized “Cálice.” Lenchantin has not shared a statement, but "Hang Tough" has been scrubbed from the internet and is no longer on the tracklist of Triste, which arrives tomorrow on her label Hideous Human.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has not yet commented on the similarities between her The Life Of A Showgirl track "Actually Romantic" and Pixies' timeless 1988 hit "Where Is My Mind?" But Pixies guitarist Joey Santiago posted a video of himself playing "Where Is My Mind?" on guitar over a recording of "Actually Romantic."

https://youtube.com/watch?v=xmZXKJphBKI

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPc3KWXkajl/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading