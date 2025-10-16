Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Pixies’ Former Bassist Deletes Single After Plagiarism Claim, Current Guitarist Acknowledges Taylor Swift/“Where Is My Mind” Similarity

6:46 PM EDT on October 16, 2025

In August, Paz Lenchantin announced her new solo album Triste and shared the lead single "Hang Tough." Shortly after the release, the former Pixies bassist was accused of plagiarism by Chico Buarque and Gilberto Gil for their 1978 Brazilian classic “Cálice.” Now, "Hang Tough" has been removed from streaming.

According to Folha de S. Paulo, the artists filed a notice back in August claiming Lenchantin plagiarized “Cálice.” Lenchantin has not shared a statement, but "Hang Tough" has been scrubbed from the internet and is no longer on the tracklist of Triste, which arrives tomorrow on her label Hideous Human.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has not yet commented on the similarities between her The Life Of A Showgirl track "Actually Romantic" and Pixies' timeless 1988 hit "Where Is My Mind?" But Pixies guitarist Joey Santiago posted a video of himself playing "Where Is My Mind?" on guitar over a recording of "Actually Romantic."

https://youtube.com/watch?v=xmZXKJphBKI
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPc3KWXkajl/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Watch Geese Getting Lines In SNL Promos With Teyana Taylor

January 22, 2026
News

Moth Turns 10

January 22, 2026
News

Drake Appeals Dismissal Of “Not Like Us” Lawsuit

January 22, 2026
News

Harry Styles Announces 30-Show Madison Square Garden Residency With Special Guest Jamie xx

January 22, 2026
News

Your Old Droog & Madlib’s Droogie Otis Make TV Debut On Fallon

January 22, 2026
News

Dior Men’s FW26 Show Was Inspired By Mk.gee

January 22, 2026