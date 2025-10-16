Skip to Content
MoRuf – “PT Cruiser” (Feat. SZA)

7:36 PM EDT on October 16, 2025

SZA kicked off the year with the long-awaited release of SOS Deluxe: LANA. Since then, she went on a massive tour with Kendrick Lamar, appeared on Lizzo's My Face Hurts From Smiling mixtape, and was dragged by Nicki Minaj for some reason. Now, she's collaborating with New Jersey rapper MoRuf for a new track called "PT Cruiser."

"PT Cruiser" is produced by Jesse Boykins III, Nate Bajar, MELO-X, Aspene Taylor, and Matt Cody. On Instagram, SZA wrote, "Laid a verse for m my Day 1 @moruf88 !! Without our car freestyles in my mom’s driveway there’d be no me ! U inspire me to be a more loving human everyday . Any thing for big Moo !! Das Reggie husband das NOVA n RAVI DADDY !! Das a BLACK KANG right dere !! Love you gang ❤️ PT cruiser out NAOW #jerseyshit." Check out the video below directed by Joshua Kissi.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=fAmSmQ5JBs0
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DP2QRKUEROK/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

