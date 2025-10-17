Ayra Starr & Rema – “Who’s Dat Girl?”

Today, Ayra Starr and Rema -- two of Nigeria's biggest chart-topping singer-songwriters -- have teamed up for "Who's Dat Girl?" The collab follows their surprise joint performance at last month's Global Citizen Festival in New York City. The new single is sure to be filling up the sweaty dance floors we'll be flocking to as the temperature drops. "Who's Dat Girl" is a hip-swaggering dancehall heater that was produced by Ragee with additional production by The Elements.

Listen to "Who's Dat Girl?" below.