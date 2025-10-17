Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Ayra Starr & Rema – “Who’s Dat Girl?”

1:45 PM EDT on October 17, 2025

Today, Ayra Starr and Rema -- two of Nigeria's biggest chart-topping singer-songwriters -- have teamed up for "Who's Dat Girl?" The collab follows their surprise joint performance at last month's Global Citizen Festival in New York City. The new single is sure to be filling up the sweaty dance floors we'll be flocking to as the temperature drops. "Who's Dat Girl" is a hip-swaggering dancehall heater that was produced by Ragee with additional production by The Elements.

Listen to "Who's Dat Girl?" below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Harry Styles – “Aperture”

January 22, 2026
New Music

Vundabar Announce Deluxe Edition Of Surgery And Pleasure: Hear “Death Punch”

January 22, 2026
New Music

Lapgan & Baalti Announce New Album Threads: Hear “Lime Tikka”

January 22, 2026
New Music

James Blake Announces New Album Trying Times: Hear “Death Of Love”

January 22, 2026
New Music

Worm – “Witchmoon: The Infernal Masquerade” (Feat. Marty Friedman)

January 22, 2026
New Music

Denzel Curry Announces New Project The Scythe: Hear “Lit Effect” (Feat. Bktherula & Lazer Dim 700)

January 22, 2026