Mil-Spec Return With New Surprise Self-Titled EP

Mil-Spec back, baby! The fiery, melodic, ambitious Toronto hardcore band has always been deeply underrated, and they're one of my fovorite acts currently going. Almost exactly two years ago, Mil-Spec released their LP Marathon, and it placed high on my list of 2023's best hardcore albums. Earlier this year, Mil-Spec guitarist Dan Darrah released There's A Place, a very different record of acoustic-leaning indie rock. It's good! Check it out! And just now, I was delighted to get the Bandcamp notification that Mil-Spec have a brand new EP out now.

Nobody announced advance plans for Mil-Spec's new five-song self-titled EP, but it's out in the world right now. I'm listening for the first time as I write this post, and I like what I'm hearing very much. Mil-Spec speak the language of hardcore, and you can hear all kinds of influences from that world in their music. But they actually rock, too, and some of these riffs seriously belong on the radio. Frontman Andrew Peden delivers everything in a passionate roar, which probably takes the radio thing off the table. I believe every word he howls.

Mil-Spec recorded the new EP with past collaborator Dylan Frankland. Fucked Up's Jonah Falco mixed it, and Cold World's Arthur Rizk mastered it. Jacob Duarte of Narrow Head and Nihilistic Easyrider appears on one rack, a cover of "Shine," the 1993 gem from Canadian alt-rockers Doughboys. It's catchy as all hell. Mil-Spec end the EP with "When The Music Ends," an absolute fucking epic that runs for seven minutes and gives them a chance to really lock into a titanic groove. One listen in, I can confidently say that this EP rules. Listen below.

<a href="https://mil-spec.bandcamp.com/album/mil-spec">Mil-Spec by Mil-Spec</a>

The Mil-Spec EP is out now on Lockin' Out.