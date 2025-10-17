Haim – “The Story Of Us” & “Even The Bad Times”

It's only been a week since we learned Haim were releasing a deluxe version of this year's long-awaited I quit. Upon announcing the expanded LP, they shared one of three bonus tracks, a new Bon Iver collab called "Tie You Down." The full deluxe is out today, which means we get two more new Haim songs.

"The Story Of Us" and "Even The Bad Times" continue the loose, scrappy pop-rock explorations heard on Haim's last couple full-lengths. You can see why they left them off an album that was already a little uneven, but real heads will surely enjoy hearing the sisters lean into their rock side. "The Story Of Us," which is not a Taylor Swift cover, is Strokes-y enough to remind me that Danielle Haim once played in Julian Casablancas' band. Meanwhile, "Even The Bad Times" is anxious, uptempo, and minimal, not unlike something I quit co-producer Rostam Batmanglig's old band Vampire Weekend might have cooked up on their noisy recent offering Only God Was Above Us.

Hear both songs below.

I quit (deluxe) is out now on Columbia.