JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown Announce Scaring The Hoes: Director’s Cut: Hear “Manic!”

In 2023, inventive underground rap rule-smashers JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown teamed up to release the convulsive collaborative project Scaring The Hoes, and it was one of that year's best albums. Not long after Scaring The Hoes came out, two two rappers released four extra songs on their DLC Pack. Since then, both JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown have released solo albums, and Brown's latest, the glitchy hyperpop experiment Stardust, is coming out in just a few weeks. But now, we're apparently getting more Scaring The Hoes bonus tracks on a new deluxe edition.

Scaring The Hoes: Director's Cut is set to come out next week, and its cover art is just a screenshot of Twitter telling you that you're blocked from following JPEGMAFIA. Along the that announcement, we get a new song called "Manic!," and the title is not an exaggeration. JPEGMAFIA veers all over the cluttered self-produced beat, telling you that they'll need Logan Paul to find your body. Danny Brown doesn't actually appear on this song at all. Between that and the cover art, I wonder what's going on here. The song is good, though! Check out "Manic!" and the album's tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Guess What Bitch, We Back Hoe!"

02 "Lean Beef Patty"

03 "Steppa Pig"

04 "SCARING THE HOES"

05 "Garbage Pale Kids"

06 "Fentanyl Tester"

07 "Burfict!"

08 "Shut Yo Bitch Ass Up / Muddy Waters"

09 "Orange Juice Jones"

10 "Run The Jewels"

11 "Tell Me Where To Go"

12 "Jack Harlow Combo Meal"

13 "HERMANOS"

14 "HOE (Heaven On Earth)"

15 "Where Ya Get Ya Coke From?"

16 "No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No!"

17 "Manic!"

18 "Childs Play"

19 "Roaches"

Scaring The Hoes: Director's Cut is out 10/22 on AWAL.