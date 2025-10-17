Veeze – “Signed A Napkin”

In 2023, the beautifully scrambled Detroit rapper Veeze released Ganger. That's a good album. I know some people who would even tell you that it's one of the 100 best rap albums of all time. Maybe there's a follow-up in the works. Last month, Veeze released his single "L.O.A.T." and made a handful of songs on a viral stream with Rob49 and Plaqueboymax. He's got another new single out today.

Veeze's latest song is called "Signed A Napkin" because that's what your lil ass probably did. Producers ChildBoy and MitchGoneMad flip a sample of Loose Ends' 1986 R&B jam "Slow Down" while Veeze free-associates, never bothering to come up with a hook. He doesn't want the key to the city unless that bitch a kilo. He spent $20K in Louis; the IRS made him sign something. I like this line: "Dog was only rich about a week, that's in the Guinness Book/ This shit ain't your best bet, you better go to your sportsbook." Listen below.

"Signed A Napkin" is out now on Navy Wavy/Warner.