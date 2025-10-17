Skip to Content
Brandi Carlisle, Sombr, Olivia Dean Playing SNL In November

1:31 PM EDT on October 17, 2025

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Sombr attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

|Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

This weekend Sabrina Carpenter will be both the host and the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and then the show will take a week off before returning for three episodes in November. Today they've revealed the hosts and musical guests for those shows.

On Nov. 1, the host will be Miles Teller alongside musical guest Brandi Carlisle. On Nov. 8, they've got Nikki Glaser hosting with musical guest Sombr, recent SNL performer Role Model's brother in blandness. Glen Powell is lined up to host on Nov. 15, when the musical guest will be the rising neo-soul singer Olivia Dean. All together, that's pretty bleak, Lorne!

