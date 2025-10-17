Brandi Carlisle, Sombr, Olivia Dean Playing SNL In November

This weekend Sabrina Carpenter will be both the host and the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and then the show will take a week off before returning for three episodes in November. Today they've revealed the hosts and musical guests for those shows.

On Nov. 1, the host will be Miles Teller alongside musical guest Brandi Carlisle. On Nov. 8, they've got Nikki Glaser hosting with musical guest Sombr, recent SNL performer Role Model's brother in blandness. Glen Powell is lined up to host on Nov. 15, when the musical guest will be the rising neo-soul singer Olivia Dean. All together, that's pretty bleak, Lorne!