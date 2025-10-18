Skip to Content
Watch Sky Ferreira Join Smerz In LA

10:11 AM EDT on October 18, 2025

The last time we heard from the ever-elusive Sky Ferreira was when she released "Leash" for the Babygirl soundtrack last year. The press release stated that her long-awaited sophomore album Masochism was “set for launch," and then nothing happened. This came shortly after she detailed getting dropped from Capitol Records and said she was "working to try and get some of those songs back" from the label. Last night, though, the alt-pop enigma joined Smerz in Los Angeles at the Regent Theater for “You got time and I got money.”

Since signing to Escho and rolling out their new album Big city life, Smerz have been on the rise. The Norwegian duo's trendy status only intensified with the noteworthy single "Feisty" in April. This is all to say that Sky Ferreira joining them onstage is an amazing development in their arc, and it's not too surprising. It's a good match. Watch footage of the moment below.

@25yroldsky ferreira at smerz

♬ original sound - 25yrold

