Rilo Kiley Perform With Waxahatchee At US Reunion Tour Closer

Katie Crutchfield has gone on the record numerous times about how Rilo Kiley inspired her to start making music herself; the Waxahatchee musician even has an Execution Of All Things tattoo. Crutchfield went on tour with Jenny Lewis during the Rilo frontperson's solo tour years ago, but now Rilo Kiley are officially reunited, and Waxahatchee opened for a few shows on that tour too. Last night at the tour closer at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Rilo Kiley brought Crutchfield out onstage to sing The Execution Of All Things highlight "With Arms Outstretched" while she was wearing an Execution Of All Things shirt. See an audience clip below.

Over the summer at Primavera Sound Barcelona, Stereogum caught up with Crutchfield and asked her about the Rilo Kiley reunion shows. Incidentally, Rilo Kiley will be playing Primavera next year.