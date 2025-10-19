Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Worriers Play Farewell Show In San Francisco

2:14 PM EDT on October 19, 2025

Earlier this year Lauren Denitzio announced that they'd be celebrating the end of their long-running indie-punk project Worriers with a short farewell tour on the West Coast. Those shows wrapped up in San Fransisco last night at Bottom Of The Hill, with Tiny Stills and Ricky opening.

Denitzio said that they were ending Worriers, whose most recent album Trust Your Gut came out in 2023, due to burnout caused by "ever-changing goal posts, the economics of touring, and the diminishing returns of social media." They eventually want to return to music, though, and it looks like the final Worriers show was a sweet see-you-later. See some clips and photos from the crowd below; you can also watch some Instagram stories here.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DP-2i8SjqP9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/p/DP9ZnF-EZPu/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Yungblud Apologizes For Photo With Rammstein Frontman

January 24, 2026
News

Donald Trump Won’t Attend Super Bowl With Bad Bunny And Green Day Performances: “I’m Anti-Them”

January 24, 2026
News

Watch Denzel Curry Join Fred again.. In New York

January 24, 2026
News

Ben Gibbard Covers Morrissey With Smiths Tribute Band At SF Sketchfest

January 24, 2026
News

Pharrell Williams Sued By Former Neptunes Partner Chad Hugo

January 24, 2026
News

Slipknot No Longer Suing Slipknot.com

January 23, 2026