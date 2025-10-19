Watch Worriers Play Farewell Show In San Francisco

Earlier this year Lauren Denitzio announced that they'd be celebrating the end of their long-running indie-punk project Worriers with a short farewell tour on the West Coast. Those shows wrapped up in San Fransisco last night at Bottom Of The Hill, with Tiny Stills and Ricky opening.

Denitzio said that they were ending Worriers, whose most recent album Trust Your Gut came out in 2023, due to burnout caused by "ever-changing goal posts, the economics of touring, and the diminishing returns of social media." They eventually want to return to music, though, and it looks like the final Worriers show was a sweet see-you-later. See some clips and photos from the crowd below; you can also watch some Instagram stories here.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DP-2i8SjqP9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/p/DP9ZnF-EZPu/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading