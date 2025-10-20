Miss Grit – “Tourist Mind”

The New York-based artist Margaret Sohn records concept-heavy pop music under the name Miss Grit. They released their full-length debut Follow The Cyborg in 2023, and they appeard on mui zyu's single "please be okay" last year. Today, Miss Grit returns with "Tourist Mind," their first new solo track since Follow The Cyborg dropped.

"Tourist Mind" opens with a swirl of cinematic strings, and it locks into a thumping synthpop beat, with smears of dreamy guitar coming in on the chorus. There's a whole lot of hazy atmosphere on the track, but Miss Grit since with clear precision: "Just when my tourist mind comes back from your head/ I’ve never wanted to be so alone." In a press release, Miss Grit says the song is "about how curiosity for other people’s thoughts can slowly disorient you and make it harder to return to yourself." Check it out below.

"Tourist Mind" is out now on Mute, and it's a one-off single for now.