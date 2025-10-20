Skip to Content
Rush Add 17 Cities To Fifty Something Tour

11:24 AM EDT on October 20, 2025

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

A few weeks ago, Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson made a big announcement: They're going back out on tour. It's been more than a decade since Canadian prog legends Rush's last tour. In 2020, longtime drummer and lyricist Neal Peart passed away at the age of 67. Now, Peart's two surviving bandmates are getting ready to head out on their Fifty Something tour. The show is being framed as a tribute to Peart, and they're doing it with the blessing of Peart's family and with former Jeff Beck drummer Anika Nilles standing in. As initially announced, the Fifty Something tour was only scheduled to hit seven cities, with multiple dates in most of them. But all of the Rush's US and Canadian dates sold out, so they've added a bunch more, in different cities.

Now, Rush's Fifty Something tour is coming to more arenas in the US and Canada. Next year, they'll hit three more Canadian cities -- Montreal, Alberta, and Vancouver -- as well as American spots like Philadelphia, Detroit, Boston, Seattle, San Jose, and Atlanta. Check out the expanded dates below.

TOUR DATES:
6/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
6/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
6/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
6/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
6/18 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
6/24 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
6/26 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
6/28 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
6/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
7/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
7/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
7/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
7/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
7/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
7/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
8/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
8/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
8/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
8/09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
8/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
8/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
8/21 - Philadephia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
8/26 - Detroit, MU @ Little Caesars Arena
9/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
9/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
9/23 - San Antonion, TX @ Frost Bank Center
10/05 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/10 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/15 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
10/25 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/30 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/05 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
11/09 - Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena
11/20 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/25 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
12/01 - Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
12/10 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
12/15 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Artist pre-sale for the new Rush dates is 10/27 at 12PM local time, and you have to sign up here before midnight on 10/23. General on-sale is 10/31 at 12PM local. There will also be presales through Citi in the US and American Express in Canada.

