Westerman – “Nevermind”

8:19 PM EDT on October 20, 2025

Eric Scaggiante

Westerman sings the word "Nevermind" nine time in his new song named — you guessed it — "Nevermind," and somehow it feels beautiful and cosmic and not annoying. This is impressive. It's his newest single from his upcoming album A Jackal’s Wedding, following "About Leaving" and "Adriatic."

“‘Nevermind’ is a smirking, bitter little song ruminating on the denigration of meaning by bad agents,” Westerman cryptically offers. It's a cool, mysterious tune. Check it out below.

A Jackal’s Wedding is out 11/7 via Partisan.

