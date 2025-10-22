Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Angel Du$t Announce New Album Cold 2 The Touch: Hear The Title Track

10:08 AM EDT on October 22, 2025

In July, Angel Du$t signed to Run For Cover and released “The Beat” and “The Knife,” their first new music since their 2023 LP Brand New Soul. Now the Baltimore hardcore favorites are announcing its followup, Cold 2 The Touch, arriving in February. The title track is out today.

The Brian McTernan-produced record is the band's first with new members Nick Lewis and Jim Caroll (also of American Nightmare, Suicide File, and other groups) and it has a bunch of awesome guests: Scott Vogel (Terror), Wes Eisold (American Nightmare, Cold Cave), Patrick Cozens (Restraining Order), Frank Carter, and Taylor Young (Twitching Tongues, Deadbody). Check out the "Cold 2 The Touch" music video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Pain Is A Must"
02 "Cold 2 The Touch"
03 "I'm The Outside"
04 "Jesus Head"
05 "Zero"
06 "Downfall"
07 "DU$T"
08 "Nothing I Can't Kill"
09 "Man On Fire"
10 "The Knife"
11 "The Beat"

TOUR DATES:
11/07 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall $
11/08 - Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club $
11/09 - Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl $
11/11 - Jacksonville, FL @ The Albatross $
11/12 - Miami, FL @ Gramps $ ^
11/14 - Tampa, FL @ Orpheum $ ^
11/15 - Orlando, FL @ Vans Warped Tour
11/16 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn $ ^
11/17 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West $
11/18 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy $
11/19 - Norfolk, VA @ The Annex $
01/31-02/01 - Boston, MA @ Something In The Way Fest

$ with Ovlov
^ with Narrow Head

Cold 2 The Touch is out 02/13 via Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.

Nat Wood

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Neba Solo & Benego Diakité Announce New Album A Djinn And A Hunter Went Walking: Hear “Seko”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Charli XCX Unveils The Moment At Sundance, Stars In New A. G. Cook Video

January 27, 2026
New Music

Footballhead – “Diversion”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Brown Horse Announce New Album Total Dive: Hear “Twisters”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Stuck Announce New Album Optimizer: Hear “Instakill”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Miss Grit Announces New Album Under My Umbrella: Hear “Stranger”

January 27, 2026