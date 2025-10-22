Angel Du$t Announce New Album Cold 2 The Touch: Hear The Title Track

In July, Angel Du$t signed to Run For Cover and released “The Beat” and “The Knife,” their first new music since their 2023 LP Brand New Soul. Now the Baltimore hardcore favorites are announcing its followup, Cold 2 The Touch, arriving in February. The title track is out today.

The Brian McTernan-produced record is the band's first with new members Nick Lewis and Jim Caroll (also of American Nightmare, Suicide File, and other groups) and it has a bunch of awesome guests: Scott Vogel (Terror), Wes Eisold (American Nightmare, Cold Cave), Patrick Cozens (Restraining Order), Frank Carter, and Taylor Young (Twitching Tongues, Deadbody). Check out the "Cold 2 The Touch" music video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Pain Is A Must"

02 "Cold 2 The Touch"

03 "I'm The Outside"

04 "Jesus Head"

05 "Zero"

06 "Downfall"

07 "DU$T"

08 "Nothing I Can't Kill"

09 "Man On Fire"

10 "The Knife"

11 "The Beat"

TOUR DATES:

11/07 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall $

11/08 - Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club $

11/09 - Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl $

11/11 - Jacksonville, FL @ The Albatross $

11/12 - Miami, FL @ Gramps $ ^

11/14 - Tampa, FL @ Orpheum $ ^

11/15 - Orlando, FL @ Vans Warped Tour

11/16 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn $ ^

11/17 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West $

11/18 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy $

11/19 - Norfolk, VA @ The Annex $

01/31-02/01 - Boston, MA @ Something In The Way Fest

$ with Ovlov

^ with Narrow Head

Cold 2 The Touch is out 02/13 via Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.