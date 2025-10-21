Watch Audrey Hobert Make Her TV Debut On Fallon

Before she released her debut single "Sue Me" back in May, Audrey Hobert was best known as the childhood best friend/frequent songwriting partner of Gracie Abrams. It only took a few months for Hobert to become an ascendant pop star in her own right: Her album Who's The Clown? came out in August, and last night she promoted it with a musical guest appearance The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, appropriately singing "Sue Me" for her first-ever TV performance.

Though this was Hobert's first time singing on TV, she has some experience on a TV set: She worked as a production assistant and a TV writer for a bit after college before realizing she liked writing songs. Turns out Hobert is either really comfortable in front of the camera, too, or really good at acting like it. For Fallon, she went for an ironically-amateurish approach that feels more like watching your friend going all-out at an open mic night than watching a famous singer on a late-night show. It suits her! Sue me, I'm getting Hobert-pilled! Watch the performance below.