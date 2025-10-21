Dutch Interior – “Play The Song”

Dutch Interior come from the greater Los Angeles area and make thoughtful, bucolic indie rock. Last year, they released their album Moneyball. In a few days, they head out on a North American tour, where they'll open for Water From Your Eyes on about half the dates and co-headline with Font on the other half. As they get ready to kick that tour off, Dutch Interior have a new single, their first since Moneyball came out.

Dutch Interior's "Play The Song" is a song about a song. Noah Kurtz sings quietly and tenderly that he hopes you play the song, as the band softly layers on pianos and acoustic guitars. In a press release, Kurtz says, "I wrote it as sort of an homage to those songs that come around every once in a while and grab you in a very specific but unexplainable way. Maybe it’s an unhealthy attachment or indulgence but you just have to put that shit on repeat until you can’t anymore." It's fun to think that this song could be one of those songs for someone else. Below, play "Play The Song" and check out Dutch Interior's tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

10/24 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister %

10/25 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge %

10/26 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah %

10/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room %

10/29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent %

10/31 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %

11/01 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile %

11/02 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret %

11/04 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux %

11/05 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court %

11/07 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall %

11/11 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR #

11/12 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl #

11/14 - New Orleans, LA @ No Dice #

11/15 - Houston, TX @ Axelrad Beer Garden #

11/16 - Austin, TX @ 29th Street Ballroom #

11/17 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #

11/20 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress #

11/21 - Jacumba, CA @ Jacumba Hot Springs #

11/22 - Yucca Valley, CA @ Mojave Gold #

11/17 - New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg $

% with Water From Your Eyes

# with Font

$ with This is Lorelei

"Play The Song" is out now on Fat Possum.