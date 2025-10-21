Skip to Content
Tame Impala Performs “My Old Ways” Live For The First Time At A24’s Cherry Lane Theatre

11:42 AM EDT on October 21, 2025

Cherry Lane Theatre/A24

As bush doof enthusiasts already know, Tame Impala just released the generally fairly underwhelming album Deadbeat last week. Kevin Parker's efforts to promote the record have revolved around DJ gigs more than actual live performances. But Tame Impala have an arena tour coming up, and so Parker has to remind everyone that he can still put on a show. Last week, Tame Impala performed the singles "Loser" and "Dracula" for the first time at their Tiny Desk Concert. Now, they've taken part in A24's brand-new live performance series Sound Check At Cherry Lane Theatre, and they've taken the opportunity to play the album track "My Old Ways" live for the first time.

The Sound Check At Cherry Lane Theatre series captures artists playing live at the New York off-Broadway venue, and it just launched last week. Tame Impala are the second guests, and the Iron Claw filmmaker Sean Durkin directed their performance. It shows them playing in an empty, relatively dark room, and it's also got them playing "Dracula" and "Loser." Since the Tiny Desk Concert was acoustic, this is the first time they've done those songs at full power, and I can imagine them gaining a lot from an arena-sized light show. Check out that performance below.

If you missed Tame Impala's Tiny Desk Concert, here's that.

The first guest on the Sound Check At Cherry Lane Theatre series was the former bar italia member mark william lewis, who also happens to be the first artist signed to the new A24 Music label. Here's his performance:

On Friday night, Tame Impala's Kevin Parker joined the Dare to DJ for Spotify in Brooklyn. Also, his Deadbeat line about Family Guy has gotten some attention.

https://whomstea.tumblr.com/post/798206386302550016

Deadbeat is out now on Columbia.

Read More:

